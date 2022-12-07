Teams looking to get back to their winning form meet when the Michigan State Spartans take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Wednesday night. The Spartans (5-4, 0-1), who have lost two in a row, opened up Big Ten play on Sunday with a 70-63 home loss to Northwestern. The Nittany Lions (6-2, 0-0), who dropped a 101-94 double-overtime decision at Clemson on Nov. 29, will be opening their Big Ten slate. Penn State is looking to win its conference opener for the first time since 2017-2018. Michigan State leads the all-time series 42-10, including 25 of the last 31.

Tip-off from Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are 4-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Penn State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 134. Before making any Michigan State vs. Penn State picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Michigan State vs. Penn State spread: Penn State -4

Michigan State vs. Penn State over/under: 134 points

MSU: The Spartans are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up loss

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 13-2-1 ATS in their last 16 home games

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions have four players averaging in double figures, led by senior guard Jalen Pickett. Pickett is averaging 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is hitting on 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 83.3% of his free throws. Pickett ranks fourth in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.36) and fifth in assists, and is one of three active Division I players with 1,500 or more career points, 500-plus career assists and 500-plus career rebounds.

Also powering the Lions is senior guard Seth Lundy. Lundy is coming off a double-double in the loss to Clemson, with 23 points and 12 rebounds. He has reached double figures in seven of eight games this season. He is coming off a 2021-22 season in which he finished as the team's second-leading scorer (11.9 ppg.) and third-leading rebounder (4.9).

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans have been led by senior guard Tyson Walker. In nine starts this season, Walker is averaging 14.4 points, four assists, three rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He is connecting on 44.3% of his field goals, including 38.2% from 3-point range, and 83.3% from the free throw line. He has reached double figures in seven of nine games, including a 22-point performance in a 73-71 win over Villanova at Gavitt Tipoff Games on Nov. 18.

Senior forward Joey Hauser has also reached double digits in seven of nine games, including a season-high 23 points in an 86-77 double-overtime victory over Kentucky at the State Farm Champions Classic on Nov. 15. He has also recorded a pair of double-doubles, including an 18-point, 10-rebound effort in a 74-70 win over Oregon at the Phil Knight Invitational on Nov. 25. He also had 18 points and 10 boards in a 73-55 season-opening win over Northern Arizona on Nov. 7. For the season, he is averaging 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

