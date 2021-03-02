A marquee matchup between two of the top four teams in the nation is on tap when the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines host the No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night. The Fighting Illini are seeking their 10th win in 11 games but could be without leading scorer Ayo Dosunmu for a third straight game due to a broken nose. Red-hot Michigan is vying for its eighth consecutive victory and needs one win to wrap up the Big Ten regular-season title.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Wolverines as eight-point favorites while the over-under for total points scored is 146.5 in the latest Michigan vs. Illinois odds. Before making any Illinois vs. Michigan picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Illinois vs. Michigan: Michigan -8

Illinois vs. Michigan over-under: 146.5 points

Illinois vs. Michigan: Michigan -350; Illinois +280

ILL: The Illini are 6-40 against teams ranked 1-2 and have never beaten one on the road

MICH: The Wolverines are 6-1 against ranked opponents this season

Why Michigan can cover



Freshman center Hunter Dickinson, the Wolverines' leader in scoring (14.8 points) and rebounding (7.8), will be matched up against Kofi Cockburn in the post. He scored in double figures in all five games in February and has played superbly at the defensive end. Dickinson limited Iowa's Luke Garza, the nation's top scorer, to 16 points and held Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis to 10 -- half his average -- in the past two games.

Buoyed by the defense of Dickinson, the Wolverines held Iowa and Indiana to 57 points apiece and have limited six of their last seven opponents to 64 points or fewer. Michigan is permitting opponents to shoot 38.4 percent from the field, which ranks fourth nationally and is tops in the Big Ten. The Wolverines also rank No. 4 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, permitting 87.7 points per 100 possessions.

Why Illinois can cover

Coach Brad Underwood did not offer any updates on the status of Dosunmu, who is averaging a team-best 21.0 points along with 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Guard Andre Curbelo has helped fill the void in the two games missed by Dosunmu, contributing a double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) vs. Nebraska before scoring 17 points and grabbing seven boards vs. Wisconsin. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.

The Illini have the luxury of leaning on their inside game led by Cockburn. The 7-footer from Jamaica, who is averaging 17.7 points and 9.9 rebounds, is attempting to become the first Illinois player to average a double-double for the season since Nick Weatherspoon in 1973. He has registered 15 double-doubles on the season to rank second in the NCAA and is shooting 66.8 percent from the floor.

