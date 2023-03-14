A 2023 First Four matchup features the the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs colliding on Tuesday night. The winner of this battle will lock down the No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region and will face No. 6 seed Iowa State. The Panthers fell to Duke 96-69 in the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament. Meanwhile, Mississippi State fell to Alabama 72-49 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Tipoff from UD Arena in Dayton is set for 9:10 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 133. Before making any Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State: Bulldogs -2.5

Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State over/under: 133 points

Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State money line: Bulldogs -140, Panthers +118

MSST: Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games after scoring less than 50 points in their previous game

PITT: Panthers are 5-1 ATS in their last six Tuesday games

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Junior forward Blake Hinson is a smooth two-way threat in the frontcourt. Hinson has the athleticism to impact the game both offensively and defensively. The Florida native averages 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He's finished with at least 20 points in two of his last five games. On March 4 against Miami (Fla.), Hinson logged 24 points and three boards.

Senior guard Greg Elliott provides the Panthers with a floor-spacing outside threat. Elliott uses his quickness to get past the defender and create clean looks at the rim. The Michigan native puts up 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and shoots 42% from beyond the arc. In the Mar. 8 contest against Georgia Tech, he notched 16 points and six rebounds.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Senior forward Tolu Smith is an athletic and assertive two-way force. Smith can absorb contact in the paint and be a secure rebounder. The Mississippi native was second in the SEC in rebounds (8.5) and first in field-goal percentage (.576) with 15.8 points per game. Smith has recorded a double-double in three straight games. On March 9 against Florida, he tallied 28 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

Junior guard Shakeel Moore is an explosive playmaker in the backcourt. Moore can glide to the rack and be an active defender in passing lanes. The North Carolina native averages 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. On March 4, Moore recorded 13 points, four rebounds and two assists against Vanderbilt.

