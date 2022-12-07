The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers look to stay perfect on the season when they take on the Hofstra Pride in non-conference action on Wednesday. The Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0), who are off to their best start since 2015-2016, when they were 11-0, have won 20 consecutive regular-season non-conference games. It is the longest such streak in the nation. Purdue opened Big Ten play on Sunday with an 89-70 win over Minnesota. The Pride (6-3), who have won two of three, are coming off an 81-77 overtime loss at George Mason last Wednesday. Purdue leads the all-time series 1-0, posting an 83-54 win on Nov. 11, 2012.

Tip-off from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 18.5-point favorites in the latest Hofstra vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 146.5.

Hofstra vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -18.5

Hofstra vs. Purdue over/under: 146.5 points

HOF: The Pride are 35-17-2 against the spread in their last 54 road games against a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

PUR: The Boilermakers are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers are led by junior center Zach Edey, who is off to a monster start to the season. He is averaging a double-double with 23.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. He is coming off a 31-point, 22-rebound performance in Sunday's win over Minnesota. One of the frontrunners for National Player of the Year, he has been named Big Ten Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks. He also leads the team with 16 blocks, including a season-high six on Nov. 8 against Milwaukee.

Also helping power Purdue is freshman guard Fletcher Loyer. In 27.6 minutes per game, he is averaging 12.4 points, three assists and 1.5 rebounds. Loyer is coming off a season-high 20 points and eight assists in the win over the Golden Gophers. He has reached double digits in five games, including each of the past four. He also scored 18 points in a 75-56 win over then No. 8 Duke on Nov. 27.

Why Hofstra can cover

Senior guard Aaron Estrada has been a dominant force for the Pride, and is coming off back-to-back strong outings. In a 72-70 win over Quinnipiac, Estrada scored 29 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists. He followed that up with 31 points, five rebounds and two assists in the loss to George Mason. For the year, he is averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals.

Senior guard Tyler Thomas, a transfer from Sacred Heart, is averaging double-digit scoring for the third year in a row. Last season at Sacred Heart, Thomas averaged 16.4 points per game. The year before that, he connected for 19.1 points per game. He is coming off a 14-point, four-rebound effort at George Mason. For the season, he averages 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and one assist per game.

