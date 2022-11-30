The Wyoming Cowboys (3-3) will be hoping to snap out of a losing skid when they face the Santa Clara Broncos (5-2) on Wednesday afternoon. Wyoming has lost three of its last four games and each of its last two, including a 59-48 setback at Boston College on Monday. Santa Clara is on a two-game winning streak following an 86-76 win over Iona on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Broncos are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Santa Clara vs. Wyoming odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 136.

Here are several college basketball odds for Wyoming vs. Santa Clara:

Santa Clara vs. Wyoming spread: Santa Clara -5.5

Santa Clara vs. Wyoming over/under: 136 points

Santa Clara vs. Wyoming money line: Santa Clara -270, Wyoming +220

Why Santa Clara can cover

Wyoming is going to be without its best player on Wednesday, as leading scorer Hunter Maldonado suffered a head injury on Monday and has been ruled out for this game. He is the team's only player in double figures, averaging 14.7 points per game. Junior Max Agbonkpolo, who is the second-leading scorer with 9.6 points per game, was sidelined on Monday with an undisclosed injury and could be out again on Wednesday.

Santa Clara has some momentum coming into this matchup after beating Iona on the road on Sunday. Brandin Podziemski poured in 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds, converting on 7 of 13 shot attempts from the floor. He is off to an outstanding start this season, averaging 19.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game for the Broncos, who have covered the spread in 15 of their last 20 games. Wyoming has been trending in the opposite direction, failing to cover the spread in each of its last seven games dating back to last season.

Why Wyoming can cover

Santa Clara might be coming off a nice win over Iona, but it was also blown out by Utah State two weeks ago and lost to UCF two games after that. The Broncos have struggled against teams from the Mountain West, covering the spread three times in their last 11 tries. Wyoming, meanwhile, has won five of its last six games against West Coast Conference opponents.

The Cowboys have had time to prepare a new gameplan without Maldonado on the court, and they still have plenty of capable players on their roster. USC transfer Ethan Anderson is averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists through his first six games with Wyoming. There are five other players outside of Maldonado and Agbonkpolo who are scoring at least five points per game, so the Cowboys have enough depth to make up for those injuries.

How to make Wyoming vs. Santa Clara picks

