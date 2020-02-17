UConn's women's basketball falls outside of top 5 for the first time in 13 years

UConn's women's basketball team has been dominant for decades under coach Geno Auriemma and for the first time since Feb. 5, 2007, they find themselves in new territory, out of the top five. The AP poll was released on Monday and had UConn outside of those coveted five spots for the first time in 13 years. The poster-team for women's basketball excellence was not too far out of the exclusive group, taking the sixth spot.

The AP poll listed South Carolina (24-1) at No. 1, Baylor (23-1) at No. 2, Oregon (24-2) at No. 3, Stanford (23-3) at No. 4 and Louisville (23-3) at No. 5 5. UConn's 21-3 record was not enough to keep them in the group, after losing to South Carolina 70-52 on Feb. 10 and lost to Oregon 74-56 on Feb. 3.

It has been a while since UConn was outside of top five, 4,760 days or 253 weeks to be exact. The Gamecocks now own the longest streak in the top five with 11 consecutive weeks.

The Huskies are still above the competition in many categories, despite this streak ending. They have been ranked in the top 10 since March 14, 2005, and have been in the top 20 since Nov. 16, 1993.

Geno Auriemma's squad could creep back up with five games to go. They completed their non-conference portion of the season and will now only face American Athletic Conference opponents to round out the regular season.

Last time UConn found themselves in this territory was the year the first iPhone was released, Facebook was just three years old and Prince was the Super Bowl halftime performance show. Things have changed a lot since UConn was outside of the top 5.