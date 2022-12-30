The USC Trojans will have a chance to extend their six-game winning streak when they face the Washington Huskies on Friday night. USC opened its four-game road trip with a 73-64 win at Colorado State last Wednesday. Washington had its two-game winning streak snapped in an 84-61 blowout loss to Auburn its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Trojans are favored by 2 points in the latest Washington vs. USC odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.

Washington vs. USC spread: Washington +2

Washington vs. USC over/under: 140 points

Washington vs. USC money line: Washington +110, USC -130

Why Washington can cover

Washington has already sprung a pair of outright upsets this season, taking down Saint Mary's as a 10.5-point underdog and beating Colorado as a home underdog earlier this month. The Huskies have not played a road game since Dec. 9 and have been off since their loss to Auburn nine days ago, so they are in a solid scheduling spot coming into this matchup. They are facing a USC team that is amid a four-game road trip and is playing just its second true road game of the season.

Senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. leads Washington with 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, pouring in 30 points against Cal Poly earlier this month. Senior guard Cole Bajema is scoring 10.4 points and grabbing 4.8 rebounds, while junior center Braxton Meah is chipping in 9.1 points and 6.3 boards.

Why USC can cover

USC is rolling heading into this matchup, extending its winning streak to six games with a 73-64 win against Colorado State last week. The Trojans have also recorded conference wins against Cal and Oregon State along with beating Auburn during their current winning streak. Star guard Boogie Ellis scored a career-high 28 points against Auburn before adding 19 in the win against Colorado State.

Ellis shot a combined 16 of 29 from the floor in those two outings, and he is averaging a team-high 15.5 points per game. Drew Peterson is scoring 13.6 points and tops the team in rebounding (7.2) and assists (5.8). Washington was dominated by Auburn its last time out, shooting 36.8% from the floor and getting out-rebounded 42-24.

