The updated college football rankings from the AP Top 25 following Week 8 have some slight adjustments at the top and plenty of movement throughout. LSU is arguably the biggest winner of the weekend after upsetting Ole Miss, and voters responded in kind by putting Brian Kelly's Tigers comfortably in the top 25 at No. 18.

Week 8 was a reminder of just how tough it can be to maintain an undefeated record deep in October. Ole Miss, Syracuse and UCLA each took their first loss of the season, and the loss of that undefeated status resulted in predictable drops in the polls. The Rebels fell eight spots to No. 15; the Bruins dropped three spots to No. 12; and the Orange went down two spots to No. 16. Clemson, which handed Syracuse that defeat, and TCU both overcame double-digit, second-half deficits against ranked opponents to remain in the ranks of the unbeaten.

Speaking of coming from behind, Oklahoma State's fourth-quarter push against Texas vaults the Cowboys back into the top 10 of the rankings. The Longhorns, along with Mississippi State, fall out of the top 25 while South Carolina, making its first AP Top 25 appearance since 2018, joined LSU as the new additions to the poll.

Here's a look at the entire top 25 college football rankings as voted on by the AP panel. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (31)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

Also receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1