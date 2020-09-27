While Week 4 of the college football season was the SEC's introduction into 2020, it was the Miami (FL) Hurricanes that came away as one of the weekend's biggest winners. Following a 52-10 win over Florida State -- one of the most lopsided victories in that rivalry's history -- Miami climbed six spots in the latest USA Today Amway Coaches Poll to No. 8. It was the second-biggest jump of any single team coming out of Saturday's action.

The biggest jump belonged to Mississippi State, which predictably had a huge bump following its 44-34 win at LSU. The Bulldogs, previously unranked, climbed all the way up to No. 14. The Tigers, meanwhile, fell 12 spots to No. 17. And following its stunning collapse against Kansas State, Oklahoma fell 13 spots to No. 16.

Elsewhere, Pitt entered the rankings at No. 25 following its 23-20 win over Louisville. Minnesota and Louisiana fell out of the rankings, though the Ragin' Cajuns did beat Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Here's how the entire Coaches Poll looks for Week 5 (first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Clemson (42)

2. Alabama (4)

3. Florida

4. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Auburn

8. Miami

9. Texas

10. Penn State

11. North Carolina

12. UCF

13. Texas A&M

14. Mississippi State

15. Cincinnati

16. Oklahoma

17. LSU

18. Wisconsin

19. Oklahoma State

20. Tennessee

21. Michigan

22. BYU

23. Virginia Tech

24. Memphis

25. Pitt

Schools dropped out: No. 22 Minnesota; No. 25 UL Lafayette.

Other receiving votes: UL Lafayette 108; Minnesota 106; Southern Methodist 46; Kansas State 33; Iowa 32; Virginia 29; Baylor 25; Marshall 22; Kentucky 17; Arkansas St. 16; Boston College 9; South Carolina 6; Nebraska 4; UAB 3; Coastal Carolina 3; Army 3; Louisiana Tech 2; Mississippi 1.