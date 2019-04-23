College football recruiting: Bryan Bresee, the No. 1 recruit for 2020, commits to Clemson
Bresee committed to Clemson over Alabama, Ohio State and others
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2020, made his college announcement live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ, and the decision was good news for the Clemson Tigers. With Bresee verbally committing to Dabo Swinney's team, Clemson moves into the No. 1 spot in the Class of 2020.
"He always prides himself on developing the classes and has said he's never had a No. 1 class," Bresee told CBS Sports HQ. "He was joking around, saying, 'You guys are going to ruin all my pride with this one.'"
"This class could be by far one of the best classes ever," Bresee added. "I think definitely one of the best classes for Clemson."
Bresee was also considering Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State, among others. However, the 247Sports Crystal Ball had Bresee leaning strong towards Clemson with the defending national champs sitting at 96 percent for his talents.
At 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, Bresee is a physical freak who has been the No. 1 player throughout the 2020 recruiting cycle. 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons has even likened Bresee to former Nebraska great Ndamukong Suh. 247Sports ranks Bresee as the 15th-best recruit all-time in the star rating era.
Obviously, this is a monster get for the Tigers, a program that's been churning out defensive lineman by the truckload over the past few years. Players like Suh, Houston's Ed Oliver and Alabama's Quinnen Williams have shown that disruptive players from the interior of the line are just as valuable as edge rushers. Though pretty much every team on Bresee's short list has been developing a reputation for "D-Line U" over the past few years, Clemson is taking a lead in that category.
