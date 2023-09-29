The final Saturday in September features a loaded college football slate from noon ET through early Sunday morning. The College Football Playoff and conference title races will heat up with of potential upsets littering the Week 5 schedule as get set for the second month of the regular season.

No. 3 Texas, which elevated itself into the middle of the CFP race with its Week 2 win over Alabama, will host No. 24 Kansas in a matchup that has created plenty of drama over the last decade. This game provides another chance for Longhorns star quarterback Quinn Ewers to make a Heisman Trophy statement, but an upset by the undefeated Jayhawks will shake up not only the CFP picture but also a Big 12 race that has historically gone wild during the month of October.

Elsewhere, No. 13 LSU will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on No. 20 Ole Miss as the SEC foes battle in the Magnolia Bowl. Neither team can afford a loss, otherwise the CFP and the SEC West title will transform into fantasy, No. 1 Georgia will be in action in the latest edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry and Deion Sanders and Colorado have a tough task ahead as they try to bounce back against No. 8 USC.

What should you watch on Saturday? Here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate through all of the Week 5 action.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 8 USC at Colorado -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): Looking to rebound from a blowout loss to Oregon last week, the Buffaloes host the Trojans and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Oregon lit up Colorado's defense like a Christmas, so this will likely come down to Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders keeping up with the Williams-led Trojans offense.

No. 1 Georgia at Auburn -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): The latest edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry will be the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. This will be Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck's first road start, and Jordan-Hare Stadium is one of the most difficult places to play in the sport. Auburn's offense is a disaster, but the Tigers defense has kept them in every game this year.

No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels has been one of the most dynamic signal-callers in the country during the first month of the season, and a win over the Longhorns would put him on the national map. With Kansas ranked in the AP Top 25, the Jayhawks' success will boost Texas' strength of schedule if the Longhorns are able to defend their home turf.

No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss -- 6 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Consider this an elimination game between two one-loss SEC West contenders. The loser will almost surely be out of the SEC West and College Football Playoff races, while the winner will have a resume-booster that should impress CFP Selection Committee members. The Tigers and the Rebels have explosive offenses, so this one will likely come down to which team has "enough" defense.

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): How many people expected Duke to be undefeated at this point of the season? Put your hand down ... no you didn't. Yet, here the Blue Devils are hosting what could be considered the biggest game of the weekend. Duke has a chance to make another major statement after topping Clemson in Week 1. On the other side of the table, the Fighting Irish can't afford back-to-back losses if they want a shot at the CFP.

Best of the rest