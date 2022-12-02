It's widely expected that Jackson State coach Deion Sanders will announce his future plans Sunday, a day after the Tigers face Southern University in the SWAC Championship Game. Sanders has been connected to job openings at Colorado, Cincinnati and South Florida, with Prime himself confirming a job offer from the Buffaloes.

Now, we might know how much the offer is worth. Colorado has offered Sanders more than $5 million annually, according to CBS News Colorado. The offer is said to include some salary-increasing incentives, and though it's unclear what they are, they supposedly could increase his salary by about 40%

An offer makes sense considering Sanders has been both successful and visible at Jackson State. He's 26-5 in three seasons with the Tigers and 11-0 this season. Sanders has also recruited some of the country's top talent, including Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2022.

It appears Colorado is hoping Sanders could do the same for a program that won a national title in 1990. Colorado fired coach Karl Dorrell in October after an 0-5 start to the season. Dorrell took over the program during the COVID-shortened season after Mel Tucker unexpectedly left to take the Michigan State job. Things started well enough, with the Buffaloes going 4-2 in a shortened 2020 season, but they lost 13 of their next 17 games. The 2020 season is one of only two seasons in the last 15 in which the Buffaloes reached a bowl game.