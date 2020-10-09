The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs play host to the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon in Athens. Both teams sport a 2-0 record on the young season, with the Bulldogs blitzing the Auburn Tigers by a three-touchdown margin last week. On the same day, Tennessee throttled the Missouri Tigers by a 35-12 margin to remain unblemished, setting the stage for what should be an intriguing SEC East showdown.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. William Hill lists the Bulldogs as 12.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 43 in the latest Georgia vs. Tennessee odds. Before making any Tennessee vs. Georgia picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Georgia vs. Tennessee spread: Georgia -12.5

Georgia vs. Tennessee over-under: 43 points

Georgia vs. Tennessee money line: Georgia -500, Tennessee +400

UGA: The Bulldogs are 1-1 against the spread this season

TENN: The Volunteers are 1-0-1 against the spread this season

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia has been one of the best defensive teams in the country this season, and Kirby Smart can hang his hat on that unit. Through two games, the Bulldogs lead the SEC in allowing only 248 yards per game, and they also sit atop the conference in rushing defense (58 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (8.0 points allowed per game). From a national perspective, Georgia ranks in the top four in total defense, rushing defense and scoring defense, with highly-touted recruits all over the field. That manifested in a dominant performance against Auburn, allowing only 3.5 yards per play, and Tennessee is the SEC's worst team so far this season on third down, converting only 28 percent of its chances.

Offensively, Georgia leans on the running game, with Zamir White leading the SEC's third-best rushing offense so far in 2020. Sophomore wide receiver Kearis Jackson leads the team with 15 catches for 209 yards, and sophomore wide receiver George Pickens snagged eight touchdown receptions in 2019 before generating two scores already this season.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee's offense has excelled through two weeks, as the only team in the SEC to avoid an interception this season. Jarrett Guarantano is averaging 8.3 yards per attempt and, with Ty Chandler and Eric Gray leading the SEC's second-best rushing offense, Tennessee has real balance. The Volunteers rank second in the conference in rushing touchdowns with six, and senior wide receiver Josh Palmer adds an element on the outside, catching 10 passes for 156 yards.

Georgia has committed the most penalties (20) in the SEC this season, and the Vols can potentially take advantage of that lack of discipline. Tennessee also brings a talented defense to the table, allowing only 361.5 yards per game this season and ranking in the top four of the conference in total defense, passing defense and scoring defense.

