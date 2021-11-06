The Nebraska Cornhuskers occupy last place in the West Division of the Big Ten Conference with 1-5 and 3-6 conference and overall records, respectively, but easily could be atop the standings. Each of Nebraska's six losses this season have been by one score, including a 23-20 overtime defeat at Michigan State and last week's 28-23 setback against Purdue. The Cornhuskers hope for a better result on Saturday as they attempt to end their three-game slide when they host the fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) for a conference matchup.

Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. is set for noon ET. The Buckeyes are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 67.5.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska spread: Buckeyes -14.5

Ohio State vs. Nebraska over-under: 67.5 points

Ohio State vs. Nebraska money line: Buckeyes -700, Cornhuskers +475

OSU: The Buckeyes are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven meetings with Nebraska

NEB: The Cornhuskers are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games as home underdogs

Why Ohio State can cover

C.J. Stroud has completed 67.1 percent of his passes this season, going 147-of-219 for 2,270 yards and 23 touchdowns with only three interceptions. The freshman ranks third in the nation in passer efficiency rating (186.1) and seventh in both TD passes and yards per game (324.3). Stroud has made at least four scoring tosses in four of his seven contests this year and has registered 15 over his last four outings without being picked off during that stretch.

While Ohio State's top-ranked offense grabs most of the headlines, its performance on the other side of the ball needs to be recognized. The Buckeyes' defense has allowed an average of 13.6 points over the last five games and 1.9 yards per carry over the past six contests, with the team's last two opponents combining for a total of 67 rushing yards on 66 attempts. Ohio State leads the nation with six defensive touchdowns, with four coming on interceptions and two on fumbles.

Why Nebraska can cover

The Cornhuskers have faced three ranked opponents already this season and gave all three a run for their money. Seven days after dropping a 23-16 decision at then-No. 3 Oklahoma on Sept. 18, Nebraska squandered a late lead at then-No. 20 Michigan State and went on to suffer the overtime loss. It also was ahead of then-No. 9 Michigan in the latter stages of the fourth quarter on Oct. 9 before falling 32-29.

Nebraska ranks 17th nationally in total offense (470.1 yards) and is one of only five FBS teams averaging more than 200 yards rushing (203.4) and 250 passing (266.7) this season. The Cornhuskers are scoring an average of just under 30 points per game (29.9) and have been kept under 20 just once in 2021. Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez leads the team with 451 yards on the ground and ranks third in the conference with 11 rushing touchdowns while senior wideout Samori Toure has a club-high 568 yards and three TDs on 29 receptions.

