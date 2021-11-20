The Oklahoma Sooners lost just once in 47 meetings with the Iowa State Cyclones from 1962-2016 before settling for a split of their next four matchups, including a 37-30 setback on the road last season. Oklahoma avenged that defeat in the Big 12 Conference title game, however, as it posted a 27-21 victory to capture its sixth consecutive conference crown. The 13th-ranked Sooners hope to begin another winning streak in the all-time series when they host the Cyclones on Saturday. Oklahoma owns a 77-7-2 record against Iowa State, including a 39-4-1 mark at home.

Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., is set for noon ET. The Sooners are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Iowa State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 59.5.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State spread: Sooners -3.5

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State over-under: 59.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State money line: Sooners -170, Cyclones +145

OKLA: The Sooners are 5-0 against the spread in their last five home games against teams with winning records

ISU: The Cyclones are 5-1 ATS in their last six meetings with the Sooners



Why Oklahoma can cover

Losing back-to-back regular-season games is a rare occurrence for the Sooners as they are 41-1 following a setback since 1999, when they were defeated 38-28 by Texas after falling 34-30 at Notre Dame a week earlier. Oklahoma looks to put last week's 27-14 loss at Baylor in the rearview mirror and get back in the win column behind its offense. The Sooners scored 35 or more points in five straight contests prior to the loss to the Bears, producing at least 52 three times in that span, and lead the Big 12 while ranking 17th in the nation with an average of 455.3 yards per game.

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams has completed 82-of-117 pass attempts for 1,233 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in his last five games while also rushing for 244 yards and four scores, including three of 40 or more yards. In that same span, Kennedy Brooks has averaged 107.8 rushing yards while running for six TDs. The redshirt junior, who sat out the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns, has found the end zone in 11 of his last 13 games dating back to 2019 and needs 143 yards to join De'Mond Parker (1996-98), Adrian Peterson (2004-06) and Samaje Perine (2014-16) as the only Sooners to record three 1,000-yard seasons.

Why Iowa State can cover

The Cyclones have averaged 36.5 points over their last eight games, scoring 30 or more six times in that span. They also have racked up 459.1 yards of total offense during that stretch and eclipsed 400 in all but one contest. Senior Brock Purdy recorded season highs of 32 completions and 356 yards last week, giving him 2,441 passing yards on the year -- second-most in the conference.

Purdy was 32-of-42 (76.2 percent) against the Red Raiders, marking the nation-leading sixth time this season he has completed more than 75 percent of his pass attempts. Meanwhile, Breece Hall rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the loss to extend his streak to 22 consecutive games with at least one score on the ground. The junior has had a TD run in 24 of his last 25 games dating back to 2019 and is tied for fourth in the country with 16 this campaign.

