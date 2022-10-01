Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will not be available for the Longhorns' game on Saturday against West Virginia but is aiming to be ready for the Red River Showdown with Oklahoma on Oct. 8 after suffering an SC joint sprain in a 20-19 loss to No. 2 Alabama on Sept. 10, according to ESPN. A return against the Sooners would mark a total of three missed games for the redshirt freshman, who suffered the injury during an otherwise promising performance against the Crimson Tide when he was driven into the turf in the second quarter.

Ewers has been spotted making throws during pregame warmups during his rehabilitation period and has been a limited participant in practices, per multiple reports. He also traveled with the team and dressed for Texas' 37-34 loss at Texas Tech in Week 4 and is expected to be on the sideline again for the Week 5 game against West Virginia on Saturday.

The initial expectation was that the former No. 1 overall prospect from the Class of 2021 would miss 4-6 weeks because of the injury, and the starting job has remained with backup Hudson Card while Ewers has worked through the injury. Ewers had to beat out Card for the starting job during preseason practice, and the Longhorns' offense has seen mixed results with Card at the position.

Ewers looked great in his six quarters of action this season prior to the injury. During a Week 1 win over Louisiana-Monroe and two quarters against Alabama, Ewers combined to complete 25 of 36 passes for 359 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.