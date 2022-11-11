The University of Michigan has announced that the school will be increasing security in and around the tunnel area at Michigan Stadium following a violent altercation between the Michigan Wolverines football team and the visiting Michigan State Spartans in late October. The increased security measures will go into effect for the school's game this weekend against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Per a statement provided to WXYZ, the school's most recognizable adjustment will be an increase in security staffing to areas that border the tunnel's opening to the field, which will allow security personnel to better monitor crowd and participant interactions. There will also be a more pronounced gap between the visiting and home teams when accessing the tunnel areas at halftime and in postgame.

The changes come after two tunnel confrontations this season, one at halftime of a blowout win over Penn State and another more violent one after the Wolverines blew out the Spartans. An unidentified Michigan player was shoved and kicked by Michigan State players, and the incident later devolved with helmets being swung in the direction of another Wolverines player. Eight Michigan State players were suspended by the school as a result of the incident.

In its statement, the university said they "remain focused on providing the safest possible gameday environment for all participants and attendees and have reviewed everything from operations to access thresholds in partnership with DPSS (Division of Public Safety & Security)"

Contributing to the confrontations between Michigan and visiting teams is the fact that Michigan Stadium, which was built in 1927, only features one tunnel leading from the field to the home and visitor's locker rooms. Generally, the visiting team heads through the tunnel first before the Wolverines follow.

Saturday's game against Nebraska marks Michigan's penultimate home game of the season, with their home finale being the school's Senior Day against Illinois on Nov. 19.

