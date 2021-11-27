No. 18 Wake Forest (9-2) and Boston College (6-5) will battle it out in a conference duel on Saturday afternoon. This matchup features the high-powered offense of Wake Forest and the solid defense of Boston College. The Demon Deacons are third in the ACC with 490 total yards per game. The Eagles' defense is ranked fourth in the conference and allows 338 yards per game. A win for the Demon Deacons would lock in their spot in the ACC Championship Game.

Kickoff from Alumni Stadium is set for noon ET. The latest Boston College vs. Wake Forest odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists the Demon Deacons as five-point favorites. The over-under for total points is 64.

Wake Forest vs. Boston College spread: Wake Forest -5

Wake Forest vs. Boston College over-under: 64 points

Wake Forest vs. Boston College money line: Boston College +175, Wake Forest -210

WAKE: Over is 5-0 in Demon Deacons last five games following a straight-up loss

BC: Eagles are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games as a home underdog



Why Wake Forest can cover

The Demon Deacons have a solid 1-2 combo at receiver. Redshirt sophomore receiver A.T. Perry is the leading pass-catcher with 52 receptions for 1,031 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns. Perry also averages a team-high 93.7 receiving yards per game. The Florida native has gone over 100 yards in six games, including four straight. His best outing came against Florida State, where he hauled in seven catches for 155 yards with a score.

Redshirt junior Jaquarii Roberson is second on the squad with 943 yards on 57 receptions with eight touchdowns. Roberson has recorded over 100 yards in four matchups thus far. The North Carolina native logged back-to-back great performances against Louisville and Syracuse. He combined for 15 receptions with 270 yards. Both of these receivers have shown their ability to put up monster numbers.

Why Boston College can cover

Wake Forest has one of the worst run defenses in the ACC. It is ranked 13th and allows 213.7 rushing yards per game. This may be an advantage for Boston College, as the Eagles average 165.8 rushing yards per game. They are led by sophomore running back Pat Garwo III. He is fourth in the ACC with 980 yards on 194 carries with seven scores.

The Pennsylvania native has rushed for more than 100 yards in four games this season. Against Missouri, Garwo II had 25 carries for a season-high 175 yards and two touchdowns. He is averaging 89.1 rushing yards per game and will look to have another stellar outing against a weak Wake Forest run defense this Saturday.

