Wyoming vs. Colorado State odds, line, start time: Picks and predictions from expert who's 6-1 on Cowboys games

Colorado State hosts Wyoming on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET. The Rams are two-point favorites in the latest Colorado State vs. Wyoming odds, with the over-under for total points scored is 46. CSU has won two of three, while Wyoming seeks that elusive first Mountain West Conference victory.

Each team has strikingly different strengths, so before you make any Colorado State vs. Wyoming picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine Expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football.

That's been especially true when picking Wyoming games, going a stellar 6-1 on spread picks for or against the team. That includes taking the Cowboys (-3.5) in a 29-7 rout of New Mexico State to open the 2018 season. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Friday's battle between these MWC clubs. Hunt has scoured every aspect of this matchup and released a confident point-spread selection that's only available at SportsLine.

Hunt knows Colorado State had a chance to make its mark on the MWC last week, but was blitzed by Boise State, falling behind 35-7 by halftime in a 56-28 loss. The Rams had covered the spread in three of four before coming up short against the Broncos, but they committed three turnovers and gave up a punt return for a TD.

Defense has been the concern for the Rams, who rank 111th out of 130 teams, allowing 449 yards per game. One telling statistic: Colorado State is 3-0 on the season when it allows 30 or fewer points and 0-5 when it doesn't. That's good news against a Wyoming offense that's struggled to put points on the board.

The offense scores points by throwing with success. Quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels has 18 TDs and eight INTs as the Rams average 308 yards passing per game, 15th in the country. Junior Preston Williams is his top target -- he has at least nine receptions in five games, gone over 150 yards three times, and had multiple touchdowns in three games.

Just because Colorado State's offense can throw the ball around the yard doesn't mean Wyoming can't hang on the road.

Wyoming's defense has been tough to get through. The Cowboys are allowing 352 yards per game and, excluding losses to big-passing teams Washington State and Missouri, have allowed 24 or fewer points to every other team not named Boise State.

Running back Nico Evans has rushed for 803 yards and five touchdowns and now faces a Rams defense that's allowing nearly 200 yards per game on the ground.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning over, but he has unearthed the critical x-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who covers in Colorado State vs. Wyoming? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Friday, from an accomplished handicapper who is 6-1 in picks involving the Cowboys.