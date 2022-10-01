Trout will sit Saturday against the Rangers due to a sore foot, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Trout's performance has been as strong as ever this season, but injuries have limited him to 115 games. His latest issue, which developed after he fouled a ball off his foot Friday, doesn't seem to be particularly serious, but the Angels have no incentive to push things at the end of a lost season. Taylor Ward will slide to center field Saturday, with Luis Rengifo moving out to right.