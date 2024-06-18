Trout (knee) said Tuesday that his recovery from meniscus surgery has gone slower than expected and that he's without an official timetable for return, Sam Blum of The Athleticreports.

The 32-year-old underwent the procedure to repair a torn meniscus in early May and has yet to start up a running program. Trout is currently trying to find exercises that allow him to progress with minimal soreness, so he doesn't appear particularly close to baseball work. Barring a significant improvement in the near future, Trout seems likely to be sidelined well beyond the All-Star break in mid-July.