Trout (knee) said Saturday that he's basically pain free and expects to be reinstated from the IL by the end of July, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Trout has yet to start running.

Manager Ron Washington indicated Saturday that Trout was close to resuming baseball activities and Trout said he'd be back prior to August. The 32-year-old claimed he's pain free outside of occasional soreness in his left knee as he recovers from surgery on a torn meniscus in May. Considering he's missed two months of action, it's likely he'll require a rehab assignment before being cleared.