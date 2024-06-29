Trout (knee) is getting close to returning to baseball activities, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout experienced some soreness in his left knee in mid-June but said this week that he's feeling better. Angels manager Ron Washington subsequently indicated that the future Hall of Famer is nearing a return to baseball activities, though he didn't specify the nature of those activities or a clear timeframe. Trout has been working out on a stationary bike and elliptical, though he remains several weeks away from being ready to be activated from the injured list.