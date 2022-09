Trout went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles, three runs and a walk during Sunday's 10-3 win over the Twins.

Trout extended his hitting streak to five games during Sunday's series finale in Minnesota, and he reached base four times during the blowout win. During his current hitting streak, the 31-year-old has gone 7-for-19 with a homer, three doubles, six RBI, five runs, three walks and four strikeouts.