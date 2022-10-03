Trout (foot) went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

Trout missed only one game with foot soreness after fouling a ball off his foot Friday. The 31-year-old made an impact in his return, scoring the opening run in the first inning and adding a solo shot in the fourth. He's homered three times in his last six games and he's up to 39 for the year, one shy of reaching the 40-homer mark for the third time in his career. The star outfielder has added a .282/.367/.627 slash line with 79 RBI, 84 runs scored and a stolen base through 116 contests.