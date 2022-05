Trout went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an HBP and an additional run in a 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Trout singled in the first inning, singled and scored in the fifth, launched a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh and was hit in the ninth. The solid performance breaks a 1-for-12 mini slump for the 30-year-old, who's now slashing .320/.422/.673 with 13 home runs, 37 runs and 28 RBI.