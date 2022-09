Trout is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout looks to be receiving little more than a maintenance day while the Angels close out their series with Seattle with a matinee game. Magneuris Sierra checks in as the Angels' center fielder in place of Trout, who is hitting .309 with eight home runs and 13 RBI through his first 14 games of September.