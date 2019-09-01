Angels' Mike Trout: Records 200th career steal

Trout went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a run scored, a stolen base and a pair of walks in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Red Sox.

Trout did his damage with a game-tying single in the second inning, and he promptly stole second base, his 11th steal of the year and the 200th of his career. Trout is the youngest player to record 200 homers and 200 stolen bases. The 28-year-old also scored on Albert Pujols' three-run homer in the eighth inning after drawing a walk. The center fielder is hitting .292/.438/.644 with 101 RBI and 105 runs scored in 128 games. Trout has only attempted 13 steals this year -- his lowest running rate since 2015.