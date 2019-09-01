Angels' Mike Trout: Records 200th career steal
Trout went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a run scored, a stolen base and a pair of walks in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Red Sox.
Trout did his damage with a game-tying single in the second inning, and he promptly stole second base, his 11th steal of the year and the 200th of his career. Trout is the youngest player to record 200 homers and 200 stolen bases. The 28-year-old also scored on Albert Pujols' three-run homer in the eighth inning after drawing a walk. The center fielder is hitting .292/.438/.644 with 101 RBI and 105 runs scored in 128 games. Trout has only attempted 13 steals this year -- his lowest running rate since 2015.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....