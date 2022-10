Trout (foot) is starting in center field and batting second Sunday against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout was held out of Saturday's lineup due to foot soreness, but his quick return indicates the injury isn't a serious concern. The 31-year-old is coming off an electric September, as he had a .301/.365/.710 slash line with 10 home runs, eight doubles, 20 RBI and 20 runs in 24 games.