Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Trout's gotten off to a sluggish start in June, going just 3-for-21 (.143) with five walks over the first six games of the month. He homered five times over the last two weeks of May, but Wednesday's blast was his first long ball in June. It's likely little more than a blip on the radar for the star outfielder, who's maintained a .265/.363/.500 slash line with 14 homers, 35 RBI, 38 runs scored and no stolen bases through 59 contests this season.