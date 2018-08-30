Despaigne was removed from the Angels' notes as Sunday's probable pitcher and added to the list of relievers on the club's lineup card ahead of Thursday's contest in Houston, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Despaigne has failed to make it into the fifth inning in any of his three starts this month, logging a 7.50 ERA and 2.00 WHIP with just nine strikeouts across 12 innings in those outings. It appears as though he will transition to a long-relief role in the bullpen, especially since the club is now listing Sunday's starter as "TBA." Though Fletcher floats the idea that Shohei Ohtani (elbow) could possibly return for that start, the Angels have yet to offer up any word on his status after he pitched a simulated game Monday. With rosters expanding to 40 players this weekend, there's a plethora of arms that could take Despaigne's place in the rotation.