Rizzo opted out of his 2023 contract with the Yankees and has become a free agent, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Rizzo's contract included a $16 million play option for the 2023 campaign, but he's elected to decline that option and test the waters in free agency. He slashed .224/.338/.480 with 32 homers, 75 RBI, six stolen bases and 77 runs scored through 130 games in 2022 with the Yankees.