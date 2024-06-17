Rizzo (undisclosed) exited Sunday's contest against the Red Sox in the top of the seventh inning, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Rizzo collided with Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino while trying to leg out a hit, landing on his right hand/wrist. Oswaldo Cabrera replaced him in the game and more information on Rizzo's status will likely come following the conclusion of the contest.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Breaks homer drought•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Held out again Monday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Getting breather Thursday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Drives home only runs in victory•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Receiving Sunday off•