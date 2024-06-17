Rizzo (arm) suffered a right lower-arm injury in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Red Sox, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rizzo went down in a heap after a collision with Boston reliever Brennan Bernardino at first base in the top of the seventh inning, suffering an apparent right arm injury. The first baseman will see the team doctors and undergo imaging to determine the severity of the injury in New York on Monday.