Whitley (shoulder) is expected to resume mound work within the next couple weeks, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Whitley was placed on the minor-league injured list in late May with right shoulder fatigue and has since been at the Astros' spring training facility in Florida. The 21-year-old is expected to return to minor-league games around the third week of July, assuming he avoids any setbacks.

