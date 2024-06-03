Share Video

Link copied!

Whitley (elbow) has resumed a throwing program at Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Whitley landed on the 7-day injured list at Sugar Land in late April with a sore right elbow but is finally beginning the ramp-up process. He most recently threw a 20-pitch live batting practice session, so the right-hander wouldn't appear too far off from a return.

More News