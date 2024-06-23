Whitley (elbow) was reinstated from the minor-league injured list Sunday, returning to Triple-A Sugar Land's roster, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Whitley will be back with the active roster at Triple-A following a nearly two-month absence with right elbow soreness. The 26-year-old has made five appearances with Sugar Land in 2024, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over five innings. Whitley will look to get into a groove at Triple-A in order to potentially earn a promotion to the major-league roster down the road.