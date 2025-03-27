Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Astros placed Whitley (knee) on the 15-day injured list Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Whitley suffered a left knee bone bruise during a March 8 Grapefruit League appearance against the Yankees. He has continued throwing bullpen sessions, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to go on a minor-league rehab assignment.

More News