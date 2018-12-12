Whitley has been extended an invitation to major-league spring training, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Whitley was suspended for the first 50 games of 2018 for violating the minor-league drug program and was limited to eight starts for Double-A Corpus Christi as he battled oblique and lat injuries. The 21-year-old has only 31 career innings at the Double-A level and is unlikely to start the season in the majors given his inexperience. Whitley -- regarded as the organization's top prospect by numerous outlets -- could again begin the season at Double-A but seems poised for a promotion to Triple-A at some point in 2019.