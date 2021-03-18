Whitley underwent Tommy John elbow surgery Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Whitley felt discomfort in the elbow while throwing live batting practice earlier this month and could not avoid surgery. He faces a 12-to-14 month recovery period and could possible pitch during the second half of 2022.
