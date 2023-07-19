Valdez (calf) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Greg Rajan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
If he comes out of the session without any issues, Valdez will be cleared to start Friday in Oakland. The left-hander had to make an early exit from his last outing Saturday versus the Angels due to a cramp in his left calf. Valdez registered 13 strikeouts in the start before exiting.
