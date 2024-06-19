Valdez (5-5) took the loss Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out five.

The Houston southpaw toiled against a weak White Sox team that entered the evening collectively batting .220 with a 7.1 percent walk rate -- both marks being second-to-last in the majors. The five walks Valdez issued were the most since his first start this season against the Yankees on March 28 when he issued six free passes. The 30-year-old now sports a 3.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP with 56:24 K:BB over 73.2 innings. Valdez faces a difficult test in his next scheduled outing, slated to come against Baltimore at home this weekend.