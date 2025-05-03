Valdez (1-4) took the loss Friday versus the White Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings.

Valdez allowed a run in each of the first two innings and then gave up two more in the fifth. The southpaw just wasn't at his sharpest Friday, throwing just 48 of 87 pitches for strikes, which isn't particularly impressive given the competition. He hasn't won since his season debut while posting a 4.39 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 41 innings over seven starts in 2025. Despite his inconsistency, he has earned four quality starts. Valdez's next start is projected to be on the road in Milwaukee.