Valdez allowed six runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Mets on Saturday.

Valdez struggled in the second and third innings, but the Astros were able to rally back to help him avoid a loss. Over six outings in June, he allowed 16 runs across 37.2 innings, though 11 of those runs came in two starts. The southpaw is still struggling compared to his usual level of performance with a 4.11 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 68:29 K:BB over 85.1 innings through 14 starts this year. Valdez is projected to make his next start on the road in Toronto.