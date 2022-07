Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored Friday against the Angels.

Gurriel led off the second inning with his seventh home run of the season, and he came around to score one frame later after earning a one-out walk. He still owns a subpar .227/.280/.396 line for the season, but Gurriel has hit .333 with a pair of long balls, four RBI and five runs scored across his last eight games.