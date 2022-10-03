Kaprielian (5-9) earned the win Sunday over the Mariners, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings.

Kaprielian had his ups and downs in 2022, but he finished the year with four consecutive quality starts, allowing just five runs over his last 25 innings. The right-hander's poor record is mostly a product of the team around him, as he finished the year with a serviceable 4.23 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 98:59 K:BB through 134 innings across 26 starts. It was a step back from 2021, but Kaprielian should be penciled into the Athletics' 2023 rotation, as the team is unlikely to make a big splash in free agency early in its rebuild.