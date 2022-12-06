Kaprielian underwent offseason surgery to repair the AC joint in his right shoulder, Evan Webeck of The Mercury News reports.

Kaprielian's rehab is reportedly proceeding as expected, and he's on track to be ready for the start of spring training. "It's something that he dealt with in the past," said manager Mark Kotsay. "I don't think it's a concern. I think it's something the organization and him felt strongly about moving forward with." Kotsay noted that although Kaprielian's rehab is going well, he doesn't yet have an exact timeline for when the right-hander will be back at 100 percent. His status will be worth monitoring as spring camp approaches.