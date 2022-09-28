Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on 10 hits and no walks with five strikeouts over six innings in a 4-3 loss against the Angels.

Despite allowing 10 hits on the night, Kaprielian was able to limit the damage to just three runs allowed in the second inning. The 10 hits he surrendered are the most he has allowed all season, but he did not walk a batter for just the third time on the campaign, signaling that he may have found too much of the plate Tuesday. The quality start was his third in a row and sixth on the season. He likely next lines up to face Seattle this weekend.