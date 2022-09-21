Sears (6-2) earned the win during Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Seattle, allowing an unearned run on one hit and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Sears was lights out aside from a 37-pitch second inning, when a pair of two-out walks forced in the lone run. The 26-year-old fired 53 of 86 pitches for strikes with nine of the swinging variety en route to a career-high seven strikeouts. The impressive start snaps a two-turn rough patch, during which Sears permitted 11 runs across six innings. He carries a 3.58 ERA into his next start, scheduled for Sunday against the Mets.