Sears allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks.

Sears had been tagged for 12 runs over 5.2 innings across his previous two starts. He bounced back Friday, turning in his second quality start over five appearances in June, though he wasn't able to snap a six-start winless skid. The southpaw is now at a 5.00 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 62:29 K:BB over 90 innings through 17 starts. Sears hasn't displayed much upside and isn't likely to get much support in most games, making him a risky fantasy play. He's projected for a home start versus the Angels his next time out.